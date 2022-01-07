Tracy A. Rhoads, 54 of Emlenton, passed away January 5, 2022 at Butler Hospital.

Tracy was born December 8, 1967 in Clarion.

He was the son of Charles A. Rhoads and Sandra Simpson Rhoads.

Tracy graduated from AC-Valley High School.

He was married to Mindy Hartle on September 9, 1997, she survives.

Tracy was a self-employed truck driver, having his truck leased to Ron Gross Inc.

Prior to running his truck, he was employed for Tom Hovis at Hovis Truck Service in Emlenton.

Tracy also worked for Advantage Tank Lines in Seneca.

Tracy loved to be busy.

If you drove by the house, he was always outside working on a project either for himself or helping out someone else.

He was the first to jump in when others needed anything.

He was a true mechanic.

He worked on anything that had a motor.

He loved to take joy rides in his Volkswagen Bug or his mustang.

He rarely missed watching a NASCAR race.

Tracy loved to be with his family as well.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Mindy, his father Charles Rhoads of Emlenton, his daughter Kayla Shay of Florida, his beloved grandson Payton Shay of Florida.

His brothers Tony Rhoads and his wife Christie of Texas and Terry Rhoads and his fiancée Theresa Forrest of Shippenville.

Tracy is preceded in death by his mother Sandra and his paternal grandparents Karl and Ruth Rhoads and his maternal grandparents Charley and Erma Simpson.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1-3 and 6-8.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.