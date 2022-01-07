Federal Infrastructure Funds Offer New Possibilities to Plug Pennsylvania’s Abandoned Wells

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Abandoned oil and gas wells, markers of northwestern Pennsylvania’s industrial heritage, are ubiquitous in the landscape of rolling hills and temperate forests of the region.

(Pictured above: 1871 photo of Triumph Hill near Tidioute.)

These wells are the source of significant methane leakage and other air pollutants and can contaminate the water around them. Methane in the wells can move to the surface and accumulate in buildings, with potentially disastrous consequences. In two incidents months apart in Bradford, on December of 2010 and February of 2011, two homes exploded, and both events were linked to methane gas migration from abandoned wells.

For a little over a decade now, efforts to plug these wells have stalled due to a lack of funds. However, the passing of the federal infrastructure law promises to bring into the Commonwealth an estimated $395 million over a decade for plugging efforts.

For context, the budget to plug wells in Pennsylvania has never exceeded $3.5 million per year since its well-plugging program began in 1989.

Called “once-in-a-lifetime funding” by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials, the surge of money promises to bring a wave of new well-plugging to northwestern Pennsylvania. However, new money will bring the stagnant well-plugging program new complications to which stakeholders must adapt if the problem is to be solved.

Scope of the problem; Surge of funds

The true number of abandoned oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania is unknown. The DEP estimates there are about 300,000 to 760,000 wells that have been drilled in the state since 1859 and can confirm 27,972 of them are abandoned. However, because so many wells remain unaccounted for in state records, the DEP believes there are around 200,000 abandoned wells in all of Pennsylvania.

In the northwest region of Pennsylvania, which the DEP defines as Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Warren, Forest, Venango, Butler, McKean, Elk, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties, they count 17,806 abandoned wells, the most in the state.

According to a study by the Environmental Defense Fund, Venango County has the second most amount of wells in the state with 2,022. Forest County is fifth with 317, and Clarion County is sixth with 254.

The DEP is responsible for around 8,700 abandoned wells statewide, which come under their purview as there are no other responsible parties.

These numbers point to a very large problem in the state, but few of them have been plugged. In the peak year of well-plugging, 2002, the state plugged around 450 wells. Now, they do only about 12 a year. The years from 2000 to 2010 saw the DEP take advantage of money from the Growing Greener Grant Program. Since that time, well-plugging activities initiatives by the state have declined.

Private well-plugging also declined after the 2014 commodities downturn, said Arthur Stewart, president of the Clarendon-based Cameron Energy Company.

“The industry as a whole is able to plug more wells than the DEP is able to plug,” Stewart, who also serves on the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Advisory Council, told exploreClarion.com. “It’s been a downturn in the commodities market ever since 2014. Up until 2014, there was probably a lot of plugging going on.”

When he started plugging wells, Rob Greathouse would plug around 250 wells a year. That was in 1988. Now, he and his company, S & T Service and Supply, out of Pleasantville, only plug around ten or 12 a year.

“Mainly because a lot of the easy work is done,” he said as to why well-plugging has slowed down. “Now, I’m plugging wells that are just holes in the ground.”

The new federal money promises to change this.

Currently, well-plugging finds primarily come from surcharges on new well-drilling permits, around $150.00 to $250.00 per new permit, rates which have not been changed since 1992.

Out of the $1 trillion in spending in the infrastructure bill, $4.7 billion is slated for well-plugging nationwide, and the DEP estimates they may receive up to $395 million over a decade.

The state is eligible for an initial grant of $25 million, which has to be requested within six months of the bill’s passing. These funds must be used within a year of receipt. There are also $70 million available from different performance grants with the requirements the state invest more money into well-plugging and change its rules to ensure fewer wells become abandoned.

However, the largest chunk of money comes from formula grants, totaling around $300 million over ten years. There is no deadline to begin using the money, but once it is in Pennsylvania’s coffers, it must be used in five years.

“It’s something to be positive about, absolutely,” said Seth Pelepko, environmental program manager at the DEP’s Bureau of Oil & Gas Planning and Program Management, during a webinar for Washington and Jefferson College in November 2021. “It’s something to be excited about, but it’s something to really focus on how we can do everything possible to prepare a smooth transition into this era of greater funding. We’re really in uncharted waters.”

Pelepko stated the well-plugging program’s annual operating budget could exceed $80 million per year. The DEP could potentially give out over 300 contracts for well-plugging per year and address thousands of wells a year. For comparison, between 2018 and 2020, the department only executed nine well-plugging contracts which only addressed an average of 2.7 wells per contract.

To prepare for the new funding, the DEP has surveyed potential contractors on their ability to complete government contracts. As of Pelepko’s presentation, November 10, the survey had received 80 responses. A little less than half of the companies surveyed said they had plugged wells under a DEP contract before. Sixty-six percent said they anticipate hiring more workers if issued a government contract, and all companies surveyed indicated they are interested in receiving contracts with new federal money.

“That’s a sensible way to go about tackling the problem,” said Stewart of the way the federal money will be disbursed. “There’s no way that we could ramp up in a year or two. Having the money spread out over that length of time will allow the industry to gain the staffing and the infrastructure that it needs.”

‘Nothing easy about it’

Since 2004, John Kolojechick and his group, the Venango PA Senior Environmental Corps, have found over 1,000 abandoned wells in northern Venango County. Originally funded through a DEP grant, the Venango PASEC was given training and equipment to find wells. Now, they do not receive any funding at all. However, they still go out during the spring and fall to locate wells and communicate their findings to DEP officials.

“We find pretty much everything,” he said. “We have found wells with wood conduits. Those are the absolutely earliest wells. That was before they were using pipe as casing. We find places where the casing was removed, which is a kind of thing done during the Second World War. We find wells that have pumping jacks still attached to them. Those are obviously newer.”

Kolojechick said they have even found wells “plugged” with tapered spruce trees, which used to be a legal method of well-plugging. His experience with finding wells illustrates some of the challenges pluggers have to deal with.

The wells the Venango PASEC have found lie in Oil Creek State Park and scattered state game lands in the county, isolated locations with no roads to get there and bring heavy equipment through.

“Nobody likes to build a road for plugging a well,” said Greathouse. “You’re just moving in, and when you move out, you’re going to be done with it so you don’t want to build a big road into it. You’re using the old road which has been there since 100 years ago, and you’re trying to find your way through and not cut too many trees and not tear up a bunch of ground.”

Each well presents its own individual trials.

Greathouse said he pulled four feet of railroad track out of a well he was working on in Rouseville. At another well near the bicycle trail at Oil Creek, Greathouse was brought in as it started blowing oil and water. He said he used 176 sacks of concrete but only filled 40 feet of the well.

“Normally, 40 sacks would have filled 400 feet in that hole, and I put 176 in it and filled that 40 feet of the hole,” he said. “That’s where that oil would have come from back then, there would have been a cavern down there, and in order to get that much oil out of the ground, it would have had to be a big pool, and I’m sure there’s still some of them around.”

“Plugging work is not easy work. There is nothing easy about it.”

Stewart explained the plugging process can be both time and labor-intensive depending on what condition the well is in. Depending on the well, Stewart said he might be there a couple of days to months plugging a well.

“The problem that faces Pennsylvania is that the vast majority of the abandoned wells are not of that recent vintage,” he said, referring to wells after regulations were enacted. “Instead, they are wells that are over 100 years old. They’re wells that people walked away from before there was any regulation in place about how you were to plug those wells. These are not wells that people have walked away from in the last twenty years. These are wells that were drilled to power us through World War One.”

And like most industries today, companies like Cameron Energy or S & T have trouble hiring and getting supplies.

“For example, right now the supply chain crisis is as serious as the staffing crisis,” said Stewart. “For example, if I were to go out and buy a string of pipe, I might be looking at a three-month waiting list. Fortunately, I have strings of pipes in my yard, but somebody who wants to get into the industry is going to be barred by the supply chain crisis.”

This is compounded with the fact there are few companies that plug wells, meaning there are going to be newcomers when the federal money arrives. Greathouse said when he started plugging wells, there were five other companies plugging in western Pennsylvania. Nowadays, he only counts another plugging company in Bradford.

“Now, I might look for new companies getting into this,” he said. “Some plugged before and some haven’t. There was another company out of Bradford that we were competing against quite a bit, but it got to the point we were here in Venango and they were up in Bradford.”

Greathouse was skeptical the new federal money would make a large difference in solving the abandoned well problem, stating that “everybody is going to get their cut of it before it gets down to plugging.”

He added, “I’m sure they’re going to be some that gets here, but I don’t know how much.”

However, a sense of urgency to do something about abandoned wells before it is too late remains.

“I have given presentations where I referred to it as the closing window of opportunity to plug these wells,” said Stewart. “The reason I say it that way is that if we’re going to plug them, the time frame we have economically isn’t very long because of the deterioration.”

