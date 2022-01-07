William H. Clark, Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville PA, died at 6:52 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.

Born April 24, 1933, in Oil City, he was the son of the late William H. and Jessie M. Smith Clark.

Bill was a graduate of the Oil City High School in 1951 and the California State Teachers College in 1955 with an education degree in Industrial Arts.

He furthered his post graduate education at Edinboro and Indiana State Colleges with a Master Degree in Guidance and Director Certification in Vocational Technical Education.

Prior to high school graduation, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America.

On October 1, 1955, following college graduation, he was married to Marjorie Pierce who proceeded him in death on September 19, 2016.

Bill is survived by a son, Jeffrey Clark and his wife, Judy; a daughter Jennifer Friedhaber and her husband, Tom; five grandsons, Chad Clark and his fiance’ Alisha Weaver, Eric Clark, Matt Friedhaber and his wife, Libby, Brian Friedhaber and his wife, Lisa, and Tim Friedhaber; and two great granddaughters, Annie and Carlee Friedhaber.

Following his college graduation, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at the White House serving as a cryptographer under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

After his discharge and return to Oil City, he accepted a teaching position in the Oil City School District.

He later left education to work in the family business, the Oil City Sand & Gravel.

In 1970, following the sale of the Sand & Gravel, he began his education career at the Venango Technology Center as Student Service Coordinator.

In August of 1975 he was appointed Director and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1993.

Bill often said that his tenure at Vo-Tech was a work environment that was “Dear to my heart”.

Over the years, Bill served on many community boards and committees including but not limited to the Oil City School Board and the Northwest Hospital Foundation Board.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities.

In addition to enjoying time with his family, he was an accomplished private pilot, enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, building wood projects in his workshop, golfing and having lunch and spending time with his close friends.

Ever the eternal optimist, he lived a full life and gave thanks to God every day for his many blessings.

Many thanks go out to the staff at Southwoods Assisted Living and the emergency medical staff at Titusville Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

The wearing of masks is requested.

A memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Sandra Jones and Rev. Michael Parsh, will follow at 11:00 am at the church.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Oil City YWCA or Good Hope Lutheran Church.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.morrisonhome.com.

