William W. “Wes” Lauer, 87, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home.

Born November 7, 1934 in Siverly, he was a son of the late John F. and Enid J. Horn Lauer.

A 1952 graduate of Oil City High School, Wes went on to work as a machinist for 43 years at Worthington Corp., Titusville Crankshaft, and Joy Mfg.

Wes thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially Lake Erie walleye fishing and Chautauqua Lake crappie fishing.

He loved family gatherings.

An avid sports fan, he was a member of the Joy Golf League, the Men’s Joy Bowling League, and was a founding member of the Oil City Men’s 55 and over softball league.

Mr. Lauer was a member of AFLCIO Fort Venango Lodge #1842 and a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church.

On April 18, 1953, he was married to the former Josephine M. “Jo” Brown who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, William David “Dave” Lauer and his wife Kathleen of Rouseville, and Gail A. Mauro and her husband Mark of Oil City; three grandchildren, Heather Poling and her husband Brad of Hermitage, Julie Mauro Lehner and her husband Joseph of Indianapolis, IN, and Cindy Mauro of Oil City; and five great grandchildren, Kyle Poling, and Cyprian, Mercy, Jacinta, and Rosalie Lehner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Lee Lauer and John Edward Lauer; and a step-father, Bryan W. Gilbert.

Visitation and funeral services will be held privately by the family.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Alzheimer’s research or to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

