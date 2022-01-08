A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 2am, then freezing rain between 2am and 4am, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4am. Temperature rising to around 34 by 5am. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday – Rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. High near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

