Aquilla Ray Sanderford

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Aquilla Ray Sanderford, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on December 2, 1941 in Oklahoma; son of the late Rayford and Tessie Hulsey Sanderford.

Ray proudly served in the US Air Force for 10 years.

He then worked as an electronics technician for several years until he retired.

Ray was a member of the VFW Club, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his brother, Mike Senkiw and his sister, Helen Mongivoi.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Ray’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


