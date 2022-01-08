BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Clarion Puts on Another Display of Its Potent Offense in Win over A-C Valley

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Christian Simko is on a tear.

So is the Clarion boys basketball team.

(Christian Simko scored 28 points and was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game)

Two nights after putting up 66 points in the first half and 88 in the game against Forest, the Bobcats came out blazing again against A-C Valley Friday night, storming out to a 53-28 lead at the half and cruised to an 84-35 home victory.

Simko, the only starter back from a Clarion team that won the district crown a season ago, poured in 28 points. He scored 12 in the first quarter and nine more in the second.

The defense was the story for the Bobcats in the second half.

Clarion (6-3, 4-1) held A-C Valley (4-5, 2-3) to just seven points in the final 16 minutes.

Dawson Smail added 14 points and Devon Lauer 12 for the Bobcats.

Alex Preston led A-C Valley with 14.

KARNS CITY 44, MONITEAU 37 – Micah Rupp scored 17 points and Cole Sherwin added 15 as the Gremlins won a defensive slugfest against the rival Warriors.

Karns City led 28-24 after three quarters, but put up 17 in the fourth to keep Moniteau at bay.

Ryan Jewart scored 14 points to lead the Warriors. He scored eight of those points in the fourth as Moniteau’s comeback fell short.

David Dessicino added 11 for the Warriors.

UNION 52, NORTH CLARION 50 – Payton Johnston scored 16 points and Caden Rainey chipped in 12 as the Knights slipped past the Wolves.

The game was tight throughout as the two teams played to a 31-31 deadlock in the first half and entered the fourth even at 42-42.

Collin Schmader scored 22 points and Aiden Hartle added 16 to pace North Clarion.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.