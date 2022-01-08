Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Warm Squash & Quinoa Salad

Butternut squash is amazing tossed with earthy quinoa, Italian spices, and crunchy pine nuts!

Ingredients

2 cups quinoa, rinsed

3 teaspoons ground cumin



3 cups water2 tablespoons butter3-1/2 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (about 1/2 medium)1 teaspoon sea salt3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1/2 cup crumbled feta cheeseToasted pine nuts, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine quinoa, cumin, and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 10-13 minutes. Remove from heat; keep warm.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-low heat until golden brown, 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Immediately stir in squash and seasonings; cook, covered, until tender, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add to quinoa, stirring gently to combine. Top with cheese and, if desired, pine nuts.

