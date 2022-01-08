 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Warm Squash & Quinoa Salad

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Butternut squash is amazing tossed with earthy quinoa, Italian spices, and crunchy pine nuts!

Ingredients

2 cups quinoa, rinsed
3 teaspoons ground cumin

3 cups water
2 tablespoons butter
3-1/2 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (about 1/2 medium)
1 teaspoon sea salt
3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Toasted pine nuts, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine quinoa, cumin, and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 10-13 minutes. Remove from heat; keep warm.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-low heat until golden brown, 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Immediately stir in squash and seasonings; cook, covered, until tender, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add to quinoa, stirring gently to combine. Top with cheese and, if desired, pine nuts.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


