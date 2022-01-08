Harold Ronald Goughler, 88 of Emlenton passed away at home on January 3, 2022 after a short illness.

Harold was born January 2, 1934 (1-2-34) in Richland Township, he was the only son of the late George Ronald and Lydia Eliza Reedy Goughler.

Harold enjoyed the uniqueness of this birthday numbers delighting to telling others about them.

Harold attended Rockland Public School.

He was married to the late Averil (Avvie) Marie Roxberry on February 18, 1956 at Peter’s Chapel United Methodist Church; she preceded him in death 14 years ago.

Harold learned about trees from his father and worked for 12 years for the Asplundh Tree Company.

He then worked the overnight shift with the Cooper Bessemer Steel Company retiring from there in February, 1999, after 36 years of service.

He continued to enjoy felling trees to heat his home, and could drop one with pin-point accuracy.

Harold and Avvie bowled on leagues together for many years, and he also enjoyed hunting his entire life and had his deer license ready to use this season.

Their home was an annual starting and resting point on the first day of buck season for friends and family members.

Survived by his children Connie Lynn Goughler Both and her husband, William (Bill) of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Larry Eugene Goughler and his partner Sharon Anderson (and stepson, Kaleb Cope) of Shippenville. His grandchildren William J. (BJ) Both (Rachel), Rachel Williams (Bryan) of Intercession City, Florida, Jessica Both of Richmond, Virginia, Isaac Both (Amber), Jeremiah Both, Luke Both (Gillian), and Leah Both of Fredericksburg, Virginia. His great grandchildren Carmelo, Chauncy, and Kyro Williams, Alastair Both, and Lily Both.

The family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Monday, January 10 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8pm.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 am with Christy Thompson, Hospice Chaplain officiating.

Burial will take place at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

Friends can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.