Marion C. Merryman, 80, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Thursday Jan. 6, 2022 at her home.

Born Nov. 21, 1941 in Rimersburg, PA., she was the daughter of the late Marion & Julia Minnick Custer.

Marion had worked for Sloan’s Florist, in the cafeteria at Clarion State College, Wanango Country Club, and retired as the manager of the snack shop inside Hills Dept Store, where she was affectionately called “the popcorn lady.”

Marion enjoyed doing crafts and crocheting and enjoyed being on the computer.

She is survived by two children, Mary Orner & her husband Shawn of Oil City, Dana Guntrum of Oil City; daughter in law, Roberta Guntrum of Oil City; 13 grandchildren, Crystal, Amanda, Galixzina, David, Mindy, Joseph, Jessica, Josh, Charles, Julia, Carrie, Dalton and Shawna; and several great grandchildren.

She is also survived by the following siblings: Kay Reed of Apollo, Mary Dryzga of Clarion, Tom Custer of Emlenton, Terry Bratkovich of Grafton, OH; and by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to he rparents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Kathrin Guntrum and Darlene Wilson, by two sons Denny Guntrum and Kevin Guntrum, and a granddaughter Susan Bradybaugh.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund at 1133 S Braddock Ave. Pittsburgh PA15218.

