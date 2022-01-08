Mary Kathleen (McCarthy) Friedel, age 73, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, PA. passed away on January 5, 2022.

She worked as a medical transcriptionist for the hospital in Franklin/Seneca and UPMC of Pittsburgh.

Wife of the late Joseph Friedel for 30 years.

Daughter of the late Kathleen (Zimmer) and John Donald McCarthy

Sister of Dorie Taylor, Sharon (David) Hassick, Donna (Richard) Levy and the late John Donald (Bonnie) McCarthy.

Mary Kay is survived by her children, Scott (Ashley) Friedel, Jo Marie (Bryan) Cramer and Heidi (Paul) Thompson; grandchildren, Coty, Chris, Hunter, Casey, Abby, Kate, Andrew, Nick, and Jordyn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She had a special bond with the late co-parent Roberta Friedel;

She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

She spent hours out in the sun along the Allegheny River in Franklin and relished her yearly trips to Carriacou with her husband.

In her later years she enjoyed playing cards with her family.

No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in Mary Kay’s memory.

Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.com.

