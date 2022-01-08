Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home.

She was born on February 18, 1926, in Distant. She was the daughter of Daniel and Rosetta (Ruth) McCauley.

Jane married James Miller on May 21, 1949, and he precedes her in death.

Jane was a Beautician. She taught Cosmetology and had a beauty shop on Acme Street. She also did hair for the local funeral homes for several years.

She was a member of the Baker Street Church of God and the Senior Center in Rimersburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Jane is survived by one son; Don Miller of Hermitage, ten grandchildren; Ryan Gathers and his wife Torri of Chicora, Brandon Gathers and his wife Melissa of Rimersburg, Lori Ceremuga and her husband Greg of Hermitage, Barry Miller of Hermitage, Lisa Huffman and her husband Wayne of Hermitage, Carl Seibert and his wife Esther of Allentown, Shirley Wagner of Allentown, Rick Seibert and his wife Lisa of Allentown, Kerry Miller and his wife Donna of Harrisburg, and Angie Garthwaite and her husband Bundy of Hermitage, a number of great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, one sister; Lois Davis and her husband John of Shippenville, three brothers; Dan McCauley and his wife Marsha of New Bethlehem, Jimmy McCauley and his wife Janet of New Bethlehem, and Larry “Buck” McCauley and his wife Sandy of Distant, a daughter-in-law; Delores Miller of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two daughters; Judith Gathers and Norma Bogert, two sons; Daniel and Edward Miller, and a sister; Helen Keener.

Jane’s family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday January 10, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. John Milliron, Pastor of the Baker Street Church of God, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA. 16214, or the Butler VNA Western PA, 154 Hindman Rd, Butler, PA. 16001.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.