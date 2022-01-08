Raymond Joseph Guth, 96, of Bradford, PA, passed away in the evening hours of January 4, 2022.

Born July 31, 1925, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Wilda (Foster) Guth.

After attending Shippenville High School, Raymond left to serve his country in World War II.

He served with the First Marine Division in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre from Oct. 15, 1943 to Feb. 16, 1946.

In June 1944, he was awarded the Purple Heart at Okinawa.

He counted serving his country as one of his greatest honors.

After returning from war, Raymond married the love of his life, the former Karoll J. Nestor on February 27, 1948. This year they would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

He was employed by Chicaco Pneumatic Tool (CPT) as a crane operator for 29 years: he retired in 1980.

In his spare time, Raymond enjoyed being outside.

Like a true Pennsylvanian, he loved hunting and spending time in the woods.

He enjoyed working on his farm where he raised beef cattle and pork, as well as cutting hay and gardening.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his daughter, Karen Miskanin and her husband, Don of Castle Rock, CO; his son, Timothy P. Guth of Bradford, PA; his three grandchildren, Alyssa Miskanin of Castle Rock, CO, Nicole Guth, and Kyle Guth of Somerset, PA; as well as one great-grandson, Jensen Guth of Somerset, PA. He is also survived by his four sisters, Marion Fulmer of Franklin, PA, Helen Bell of Cochranton, PA, Barbra Metz and her husband, Ed of Utica, PA, and Donna Dayton of Oil City, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Guth.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Raymond will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Raymond’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

