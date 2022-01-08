Say What?!: Woman Runs Across New Zealand in Under 21 Days for Guinness World Record

NEW ZEALAND – A British woman living in New Zealand broke a world record when she ran the length of the island nation in under 21 days.

Emma Timmis, 37, a British national living in Kaiapoi, New Zealand, started running on December 18 in Cape Reinga and completed her journey 1,300 miles later on Friday when she crossed the finish line in Bluffs.

