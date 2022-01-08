 

A Special Delivery… Amelia Sue Baum

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

image_6483441A Special Delivery… Amelia Sue Baum!

Kaleb & Kylee Baum, of East Brady, welcomed their second child, Amelia Sue Baum.

Amelia was born on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:33 p.m. at Butler Memorial Hospital. She weighed seven pounds 13 ounces and was 19 and three-fourths inches long.

Amelia’s maternal grandparents are Kim Callander, of Parker, and the late Mike Callander.

Her paternal grandparents are Gary and Elyn Baum, of Kittanning, and Albert Fletcher and the late Sue Fletcher of Kittanning.

At home, big brother, Callan Baum, is awaiting the arrival of his new baby sister.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to [email protected]

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Lec Logo(1)


