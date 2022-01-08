 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Elk Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 21-year-old Adam Joseph Lander, of Cranberry, on January 6, 2022:

– DUI/BAC .08%-10%, Misdemeanor
– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor
– Fail to Keep Right, Summary
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary
– Prohibiting Text-based Communications, Summary
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Faile to Use Safety Belt, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Elk Township, Clarion County, on December 26, 2021.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

DUI in Washington Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:38 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2007 Dodge on Lake Lucy Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, for an expired/dead registration plate.

Police say the driver, identified as a known Tionesta man, was subsequently found to be impaired and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The driver’s name was not released.


