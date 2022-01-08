 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Release Details on Shippenville Man Seriously Injured in Collision on Route 322

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

LifeFlight-1024x632SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday morning following a collision that occurred on State Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, and involved 67-year-old John D. Baker, of Shippenville, and 44-year-old Kelly R. Weaver, of Knox.

Police say Baker was traveling north on South School Street in Shippenville Borough in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado, and Weaver was traveling east on Route 322 in a 2013 Dodge Journey.

According to police, the Chevrolet Silverado proceeded through the intersection while the traffic light was red, and it was impacted on Route 322 by the Dodge Journey.

Baker suffered suspected serious injuries and was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital. He was using a seat belt.

Weaver was also using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries; however, police say she was not transported.

Baker was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, January 8, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.