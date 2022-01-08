State Police Release Details on Shippenville Man Seriously Injured in Collision on Route 322

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday morning following a collision that occurred on State Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, and involved 67-year-old John D. Baker, of Shippenville, and 44-year-old Kelly R. Weaver, of Knox.

Police say Baker was traveling north on South School Street in Shippenville Borough in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado, and Weaver was traveling east on Route 322 in a 2013 Dodge Journey.

According to police, the Chevrolet Silverado proceeded through the intersection while the traffic light was red, and it was impacted on Route 322 by the Dodge Journey.

Baker suffered suspected serious injuries and was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital. He was using a seat belt.

Weaver was also using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries; however, police say she was not transported.

Baker was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.