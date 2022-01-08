Wreaths Across America Cleanup Day Scheduled for January 17

CLARION CO., Pa. – Wreaths Across America clean-up day for Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries is scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, January 17.

(Pictured above: The Clarion County Civil Air Patrol during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Clarion this past December 18. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)



National Wreaths Across America Day 2021 took place on Saturday, December 18, at 3,136 participating locations across the country, including locally at Clarion and Immaculate Conception on 2nd Ave. Our heroes were remembered and honored.

As we honor our veterans, we also honor the host cemeteries for allowing the mission to be fulfilled with a follow-up of wreath retirement.

Volunteers are needed for the cleanup.

This year’s wreath retirement will begin at noon on January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you are interested in taking wreaths for your own use (goats love them) let the organizers know.

Each balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and placed on a grave by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.

Wreaths Across America organization reminds the public that COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public place. By participating in the cleanup, volunteers assume all risks related to COVID-19 exposure.

If you are interested in helping at any of the other cemetery locations, please contact Noreen Shirey for more information at 814-229-6317, or by mail at [email protected]

