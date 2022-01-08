 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

271638463_260297686209733_5175594326165962741_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
519 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Punxsutawney, Clarion, Oil City, Tionesta, Brookville, and Franklin
519 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

