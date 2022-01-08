WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA519 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Punxsutawney, Clarion, Oil City, Tionesta, Brookville, and Franklin

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.”

