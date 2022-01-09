A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 40. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

