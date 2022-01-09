All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Earl ‘Bob’ Hutchison
Earl “Bob” Hutchison served our country in the United States Army and the United States Marine.
Name: Earl “Bob” Hutchison
Born: July 9, 1936
Died: November 28, 2021
Hometown: Callensburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army and U.S. Marines
Earl was a Veteran of the United States Army for 20 years and the United States Marines for two years.
He also served the community through his memberships with the VFW Post 7132 and the American Legion Post 454.
He was laid to rest in the Foxburg Episcopal Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
