Clarion County Historical Series: Christian Post – the First European to Travel Through Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – As rough as some roads are in Clarion County today, it is difficult to fathom what it was like before the first Europeans came, when the only people living in the area were Native Americans.
(Pictured above: An engraving by Alfred R. Waud depicting the British taking Fort Duquense.)
In the mid-1700s, the land that eventually became Clarion County was inhabited by the Seneca, one of the Six Nations of the Iroquois League, and by the Lenape, who had been steadily pushed westward from their homelands of the Delaware Valley.
Europeans were still strangers to this land, but in the 1750s, western Pennsylvania became the site of a European battleground. Known in the United States as the French and Indian War, the Seven Years War is widely considered to be the first global conflict in history as battles were fought not only in Europe and North America, but also in India, the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and West Africa.
The French had established four forts in Western Pennsylvania to prevent British expansion into the region: Fort Duquense, Fort Machault in present-day Franklin, Fort Le Boeuf in present-day Waterford, and Fort Presque Isle.
In the year 1758, hostility between French and British colonists in North America was in full swing, and both sides looked to ally themselves with different Native American groups. Crucial to this were people like Christian Frederick Post, a Moravian missionary and the first European to reach Clarion County.
Post was born in Prussia around 1710. He had worked as a cabinet maker and joined the Moravian Church and immigrated to Bethlehem, Pa., in the early 1740s. The Moravians were a German Protestant denomination known for their missionary work among Native Americans.
Post did missionary work in New York and Connecticut and married a Wampanoag woman in 1745. After his first wife’s death, he married another Native American woman in 1749.
In the 1750s, Post worked as somewhat of a frontier diplomat, maintaining diplomatic relations between the colony of Pennsylvania and the Native American tribes to the west. The trip that took him through Clarion came in 1758.
He was tasked by the colonial authorities to convince the Native Americans of the Ohio River Valley to disassociate themselves from the French, which cleared the way for British General John Forbes to attack Fort Duquense.
Post, Lenape interpreter Isaac Still, a Pennsylvania militia officer named John Hays, and Lenape leader Teedyuscung set off west from Sunbury on July 27 of 1758. They reached Chinklacamoose, a deserted Native American village that is now the site of Clearfield, three days later.
The party moved northwest and crossed Little Toby Creek on August 3. On August 5, they crossed the Clarion River near the vicinity of Cooksburg and moved towards Fort Machault, which they reached on the 7th.
Post moved down the Allegheny River and met with Native American tribes in the southwest of Pennsylvania and convinced them to remain neutral against the British. In September of 1758, General Forbes forced the French out of Fort Duquense. The next year they abandoned the forts in Franklin and Waterford.
Post’s account of traveling through Clarion County is brief.
He tells of having lost one of his horses and losing a day trying to find it on August 4. The next day, as they crossed the Clarion River, Post lost his wallet and the three pounds and five shillings he carried.
When he passed the French fort, Post, “prayed the Lord to blind them, as he did the Enemies of Lot and Elijah, that I might pass [sic] unknown.”
These scant passages are the first accounts of Clarion County as told by a European. Missing from Post’s account of the area are any references to Native Americans, speculating that even to the original inhabitants, Clarion County remained a remote place.
