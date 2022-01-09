Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cajun Pork Loin With Sweet Potato Puree

A sauce made with sweet potatoes gives a golden look to this cajun pork loin recipe!

Ingredients

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, divided

1 boneless pork loin roast (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)



4 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes1 medium onion, chopped1/2 cup chicken broth3 garlic cloves, minced

Directions

-Rub 3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning over roast. Add the remaining ingredients to the inner pot of a large multi-cooker; top with roast. Lock pressure lid. Press pressure function; select pork setting. Set to medium cook time (30 minutes). Start.

-Let pressure release naturally for 10 minutes; quick-release any remaining pressure. Remove roast; transfer vegetable mixture to a bowl; mash until smooth. Set aside; keep warm. Wipe inner pot clean.

-Place roast on a wire rack with handles. Use handles to lower into the inner pot. Cover with air frying lid. Press air fry function; select custom setting. Press timer; set to 10 minutes. Start. Cook until a meat thermometer reads 145°. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before slicing. Serve with sweet potato mixture.

