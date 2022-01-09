Claytoonz: Patriotic Cuddle Bear

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Venango County News
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Chicken Breasts Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cajun Chicken & Pasta
Franklin Man Faces Criminal Charges for Allegedly Stalking Woman
With Icing Potential in Upcoming Storm, Motorists Advised to Limit Travel, Watch for Changing Conditions
Area Woman Charged With Theft of Nearly $12K from Local Business, Assisted Living Clients to Be Sentenced on Wednesday
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Multiple Career Opportunities with Venango County
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Care Attendant
Featured Local Job: Milieu Therapist
Featured Local Job: Dialysis Resource Nurse
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker
Featured Local Job: Warehouse Worker/ Delivery Driver
Featured Local Job: Part-Time Distribution Coordinator
Featured Local Job: Residential Plumbing Service Technician
Featured Local Job: Quality Assurance-Risk Management
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at American Legion
Featured Local Job: Food Service Workers, General Workers, Cooks, and More
Featured Local Job: Business Manager- Keystone School District
Featured Local Job: Many Positions at Colony Homes
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Probation Aide
Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
D9sports.com
CHEERS! A-C Valley Claims Co-Ed Title for First Crown Since 2018; Moniteau Wins Small Team Division for Fourth Straight Year at District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships
1-7 ROUNDUP: Clarion Puts on Another Display of Its Potent Offense in Win over A-C Valley
January 7 D9 Basketball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
Happy to be Back: Moniteau’s Sankey Returns to Basketball Court After Nearly a Calendar Year Away While Recovering From Major Knee Injury
Karns City Girls Basketball Team Honors Hackwelder Family, Whose Daughter, Elizabeth Jeanne, Died in August From Rare Disease
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Three Ways to Celebrate This Year & the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 4 Ways to Celebrate Christmas With Wine!
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
Claytoonz: Patriotic Cuddle Bear
Sunday, January 9, 2022 @
12:01 AM
Posted by Clay Jones
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.