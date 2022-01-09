Former Newbie Man Charged With Threatening Jefferson County Judge Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man with a history of threatening court and law enforcement officials waived his hearing on Thursday on a charge related to threats made against Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 30-year-old Joseph David Supik, who is currently an inmate at SCI Huntingdon, was waived for court on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

The charge has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

It stems from a letter received by Punxsutawney-based State Police in September of 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 7, 2021, a handwritten letter was received at the Punxsutawney-based State Police station, addressed to Sgt. Doverspike.

The complaint indicates the letter included threats of murder and torture directed at Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora, and the return address on the envelope was the address for SCI Bennett.

On November 30, police spoke to Joseph Supik, who reportedly admitted to writing the letter.

According to the complaint, Supik told police he wrote the letter because he was “upset” with Judge Foradora over his sentencing. He reportedly went on to say he was sorry.

The following charge was filed against Supik through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on December 7, 2021:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

ADDITIONAL CASES

Supik has a history of similar expletive-laden threatening letters toward officials in Jefferson, Clarion, and Forest counties, and currently remains lodged at SCI Huntingdon, serving six to 12 months confinement on each of three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats related to previous cases in Clarion County.

Supik was also sentenced to an additional one to two years of confinement on one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on June 29, 2020, in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, and three to 12 months confinement on one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on August 2, 2021, in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

He is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas at 11:00 a.m. on February 7, 2022, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (eight counts)

He pleaded guilty – mentally ill to the above charges on November 3, 2021.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following aggregate charges from eight different cases against Supik were dropped:

– Retaliation Against Prosecutor or Judicial Official, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Felony 3 (one count)

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (six counts)

Supik also has the following additional Common Pleas Court cases pending:

CR-0000405-2021 – SOMERSET COUNTY – Call of the Criminal Trial List scheduled for 02/01/2022

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

CR-0000755-2020 – SOMERSET COUNTY – Trial Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. 01/05/2022 (final disposition not entered in court docket)

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

CR-0000017-2021 – FOREST COUNTY – Calendar Call Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. 04/20/2022

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

CR-0000345-2021 – CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. 01/10/2022

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary (two counts)

CR-0005832-2021 – BUCKS COUNTY – Trial scheduled for 9:00 a.m. 03/23/2022

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Possess Instrument Of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Court documents indicate Supik has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with convictions ranging from harassment to theft.

