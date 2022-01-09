Massive Fire Destroys Main Building at Hovis Truck Service

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A massive fire destroyed the main building at Hovis Truck Service on Sunday morning.

(Photos by Katelyn Carr.)

Venango County 9-1-1 said the fire broke out around 4:05 a.m. at 6010 Emlenton-Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Firefighters from five counties – Armstrong, Clarion, Butler, Mercer, and Venango – assisted Emlenton Fire Department at the scene. Responding departments included:

Bruin

Callensburg

Chicora

Clintonville

Eau Claire

Emlenton

Harrisville

Kennerdell

Knox

Marion Township

North Washington

Parker

Perry Township

Petrolia

Pine Township

Polk

Rimersburg

Rockland

Sandy Creek

Seneca

Shippenville

Sligo

Slippery Rock

St. Petersburg

West Sunbury

Emlenton Ambulance was on standby.

Hovis Truck Service’s main building was destroyed in the blaze. The building included several service bays, offices, and a retail area.

Various ground and aerial master streams were used once a water supply was established, according to Emlenton Fire Department.

Most of the companies cleared around 10:00 a.m., according to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher; however, some companies returned to extinguish hot spots throughout the day.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Developing Story.

