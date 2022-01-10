A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

