Area Teen Injured as Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area teen was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 949 on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash took place around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 9, on State Route 949, just east of Pine Run Road, near Sigel, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 18-year-old Tala L. Boozer, of Sigel, was operating a 2006 Jeep Grant Cherokee traveling south on State Route 949 when she lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle then exited the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Boozer suffered suspected minor injuries but refused treatment.

She was not using a seat belt.

Jefferson County EMS, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Millstone Volunteer Fire Department, and East Main Towing also assisted at the scene.

