Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Coffee Beef Roast

Day-old coffee is the key to this flavorful beef roast that simmers in the slow cooker until it’s fall-apart tender!

Ingredients

1 beef sirloin tip roast (2-1/2 pounds), cut in half

2 teaspoons canola oil



1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms1/3 cup sliced green onions2 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 cups brewed coffee1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup cornstarch1/3 cup cold water

Directions

-In a large nonstick skillet, brown roast on all sides in oil over medium-high heat. Place in a 5-qt. slow cooker. In the same skillet, saute mushrooms, onions, and garlic until tender; stir in the coffee, liquid smoke if desired, salt, chili powder, and pepper. Pour over roast.

-Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender. Remove roast and keep warm. Pour cooking juices into a 2-cup measuring cup; skim fat.

-In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir in 2 cups cooking juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with beef.

