Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Coffee Beef Roast

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Day-old coffee is the key to this flavorful beef roast that simmers in the slow cooker until it’s fall-apart tender!

Ingredients

1 beef sirloin tip roast (2-1/2 pounds), cut in half
2 teaspoons canola oil

1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
1/3 cup sliced green onions
2 garlic cloves, minced
1-1/2 cups brewed coffee
1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/3 cup cold water

Directions

-In a large nonstick skillet, brown roast on all sides in oil over medium-high heat. Place in a 5-qt. slow cooker. In the same skillet, saute mushrooms, onions, and garlic until tender; stir in the coffee, liquid smoke if desired, salt, chili powder, and pepper. Pour over roast.

-Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender. Remove roast and keep warm. Pour cooking juices into a 2-cup measuring cup; skim fat.

-In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir in 2 cups cooking juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with beef.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


