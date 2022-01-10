 

Clarion County Reports 158 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday; 23 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported in Forest County

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

covid-19-testHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 158 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, January 7.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,901 while the death toll remained at 178.

Neighboring Forest County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, moving the county’s total number to 1,907 and increasing the death toll to 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/7/22 through 1/9/22 – 82,820
1/6/22 – 29,195
1/5/22 – 30,483
1/4/22 – 25,937
1/3/22 – 24,380

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 12498 290 12788 281
Butler 35167 1300 36467 634 (2 new)
Clarion 6743 158 6901 178
Clearfield 15003 279 15282 268 (2 new)
Crawford 16027 350 16377 264
Elk 5589 110 5699 79 (1 new)
Forest 1884 23 1907 33 (2 new)
Indiana 13192 336 13528 306 (2 new)
Jefferson 7118 98 7216 187
McKean 6498 164 6662 118
Mercer 19197 527 19724 437
Venango 9250 166 9416 207 (1 new)
Warren 5858 72 5930 184 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


