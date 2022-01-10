County Working to Prevent Future ‘Zoombombing’ Incidents After Clapping Monkey, Pornography Appear During Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There is a name for what happened at the close of the Clarion County Commissioners meeting last week when the Zoom meeting was interrupted on the large, wall-mounted TV screen by a clapping mechanical monkey and a proud man displaying his private parts – “Zoombombing.”

It was a fleeting image, and a county official quickly pulled the plug. It did not hack the county computer network, and officials are developing a solution to prevent it in future meetings.

“Zoombombing” is the name of what happened in many places after the introduction of remote Zoom meetings because of the pandemic.

According to Wikipedia, “Zoombombing or Zoom raiding refers to the unwanted, disruptive intrusion, generally by Internet trolls, into a video-conference call. In a typical Zoombombing incident, a teleconferencing session is hijacked by the insertion of material that is lewd, obscene, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic, or antisemitic in nature, typically resulting in the shutdown of the session.”

The term is especially associated with and is derived from the name of the Zoom videoconferencing software program, but it has also been used to refer to the phenomenon on other video conferencing platforms.

The term became popularized in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to stay at home, and videoconferencing came to be used on a large scale by businesses, schools, and social groups.

“It’s not unusual. I’ve been on zoom meetings where somebody that wasn’t a guest joins in another meeting where cartoon characters came up,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius. “Zoom does have other features to address this kind of problem.”

Jillian Fischer, Clarion County Administrator, agrees that the county’s system was not hacked.

“Nobody broke the county’s firewall or anything like that,” Fischer said. “Nobody hacked it because IT Director Chad Johnston has got that shield up tighter than Fort Knox.”

There are a couple of options available, according to Fischer, but the commissioners haven’t yet made a formal decision.

Moving forward, Fischer said that one of the options could be to still post the link, but people would have to contact Deputy Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton to get the password.

“The commissioners are obviously trying to get back to normal, and we may actually just eliminate zoom altogether and just go back in person,” Fischer added.

Most public meetings are now in person in addition to Zoom. That could change, depending on what takes place due to COVID and the growing number of variants.

