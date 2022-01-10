Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker

Universal Forest Products, in Parker, currently has Multiple Positions open in its facility.

Afternoon Maintenance

Job Duties:

Performs regular, preventative maintenance on all machinery, equipment, tools, and building

Assists in the repair of woodworking machinery, infeed/outfeed systems, hand tools, and forklifts in accordance with diagrams, operating manuals, and manufacturer specifications

Orders supplies and parts as required

Performs preventive maintenance as scheduled

Maintains records of repair and maintenance activities

Performs duties consistent with established safety rules and procedures

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Prepares various reports as required

Performs other duties as required

Mill-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Moves and secures lumber products and other materials according to instructions

Stacks finished products according to predetermined bundle sizes and/or customer requirements

Labels material based on the following specifications: type, size, and count

Applies individual tags to material before/after treating/production

Uses a staple gun and troubleshoots equipment

Bands, bundles and secures material, including attaching corner protectors and loading sticks

Follows instructions for stacking material properly and according to company policy and customer requirements

Ensures correct quantities and material are strapped, labeled before leaving the work area

Maintains accurate inventory of tags and reports any problems or discrepancies to supervisor

Records production on production sheets

Maintains a clean and organized work area

Assists with other work areas by moving material, loading and unloading material carts

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as required

Truss Assembler-Day and Afternoon Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Industrial Assemblers-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed instructions and in accordance with quality standards

Operates hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label, and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure they are compliant with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Wall Builders-Emlenton-Day

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)

Completes work area set up

Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards

Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

Participates in safety, CI, and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

CNC Operator-Day Shift

Job Duties:

Secures and maintains material and supplies required on the operation according to production sheets

Completes work area set up

Operates and feeds the machine in a safe and efficient manner, and according to established procedures

Continually watches the machine to ensure quality

Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product

May operate hand tools to complete the production process

Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate

Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns

Maintains a clean and orderly work environment

Maintains production records as required

Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards

Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards

May perform preventive maintenance as specified

Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings

Performs other duties as assigned

Benefits currently offered to UFP employees:

$1.50 more an hour shift differential for afternoon shift

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!

WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

