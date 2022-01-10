Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift $11/hr Non Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Perform bending/forming techniques

Read micrometers and calipers

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Paint – Franklin

Train on 1st, move to 3rd

$11/hr Non-Exempt

Potential for Temp to Perm

Must pass pre employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling

Job Description:

Read work order

Perform hand spray paint techniques

Use various hand tools

Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal and overhead positions

Examine product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, Pa.

Monday through Friday

$17 to $25/hr. Non-exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with the ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach, and lift up to 20 lbs. on occasion.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to):

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.