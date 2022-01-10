 

Icy Roadway Leads to Route 36 Rollover Crash; Local Teen Injured

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local teen was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash took place around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 9, on State Route 36, just south of Tubbs Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 17-year-old male, from Leeper, was operating a 2014 Dodge Dart traveling south on State Route 36. The teen’s car was going down a steep gradient in the road at a speed unsafe for the wet, icy conditions when he lost control of it. The vehicle went off the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled onto its driver’s side.

The teen driver suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Farmington Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.


