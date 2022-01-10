 

John A. Burgdorfer

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-x3AWKWX4FDkY9nJohn A. Burgdorfer, age 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, January 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Born April 21, 1931, in Fertigs, he was a son of the late Frank and Annie Storrie Burgdorfer.

He was a Korean War veteran and served as an engineer in the United States Army.

Before retiring, John was a crew leader for Penn Lines.

He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, raising bees and building his own home.

John is survived by his brother, Robert Burgdorfer of Knox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Burgdorfer, Sydney Burgdorfer, Frank (Opal) Burgdorfer, Annabelle (Don) Vogan, Helen (Doc) Roetering, Kathleen (Jim) Jerrell, Mary Elizabeth Burgdorfer and Ruby Burgdorfer.

John was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barb Burgdorfer.

Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend John Friedlund officiating.

Interment will take place at the Perry Cemetery in Fertigs.

Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com


