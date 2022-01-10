John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday evening, January 8, 2022 at his residence.

John was born in Sharon on January 25, 1952. He was the son of the late Harvey E. “Fred” and Emma E. “Betty” Scott Walter.

He was a 1969 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School, and had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

John was employed for many years as a construction laborer, and had worked out of the local 66th operator’s union.

John enjoyed watching TV, hunting, playing solitaire, the company of his cat, “Pud”, and was a well-known classic car enthusiast, having owned several classic cars.

He is survived by his wife, Eugenia “Genia” Guzylak Walter, whom he married in Ambridge on October 10, 1987; a daughter, Elizabeth K. Sawyer, and her husband, Nathan, of St. Petersburg; a son, Matthew Evans, of Knox, and a granddaughter, Madison; three brothers, Larry Walter, of Greenville, Fred Walter, of Phillipsburg, and Richard “Dick” Walter, of Emlenton; five sisters, Carol O’Neil of Emlenton, Linda Tulip of Durham, NC, Deborah Confer, of Franklin, Tina Dunkle of Emlenton, and Vinnie O’Connor of Sharon; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Austin.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Portersville Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery, Emlenton.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

