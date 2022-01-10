Kathy L. Deible, age 82 of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.

She was born to Ralph L. Switzer and Nettie “Betty” Collingwood Switzer on August 12, 1939. Her parents preceded her in death.

Kathy was married in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on September 9, 1961, to John “Jack” Deible, who survives.

Also surviving are her children, Jacqueline Kaye (Lowell) Watts of Kane and Gregory (Andrea) Deible of Knox; three granddaughters: Kendall and Jillian Watts of Kane and McKenna Deible of Knox; a sister, Linda (Richard) Eisenman of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy graduated from Keystone High School in the class of 1957.

She had various secretarial jobs in her work career and gave piano and organ lessons for several years.

She then became a stay-at-home mom.

She later spent 25 years as the owner and operator of “The Herb Shed”, a retail business in Knox.

Kathy was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was church organist and formed a children’s choir, which she was very proud of.

She was also a member of the area “Herbal Quest” organization and enjoyed working in her greenhouse and flower gardens.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 12 p.m. Wednesday with Reverend Harold Jacobson officiating.

Interment will take place in the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Kathy L. Deible to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 587, Knox, PA 16232 or Clarion-Forest VNA/Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 (cfvna.org)

Online condolences may be sent to Kathy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

