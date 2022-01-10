Linel Grace Renfrew Martin, 83, of Franklin, passed away at 1:50 A.M., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born August 1, 1938 in Salem Twp., Clarion County, the daughter of the late Lindsey Hodgson and Elva Dittman Renfrew.

She enjoyed various card clubs, her flower gardens and quilting.

She was a member of the Oil Valley Quilters Guild.

Linel also liked to volunteer at the Barrow Civic Theater and Debence Antique Music World.

Above all else, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On December 7, 1957 she married William P. Martin and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2004.

Surviving are two sons; William Martin and his wife Pamela of Rocky Grove and Stephen Martin and his wife Lori of Rocky Grove; one sister, Paula Heckethorn of Emlenton; two brothers, John Renfrew of Clarion and his wife Dorothy of Knox, and Robert Renfrew and his wife Terri of Nickleville; four grandchildren, Daniel Martin (Amantha) of Pickerington, OH, Alexa Martin (Levi Bell) of Rocky Grove, Kathryn Turner (John) of Smithfield, VA and Joseph Martin (Jayme Nguyen) of Visalia, CA; two step grandchildren, Eric Lencer (Alex Ferrari), of Pittsburgh, Allison Lencer of Pittsburgh, and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Aurora, Levi, Ainsley and Rose.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law, Bill Heckethorn.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday January 12 and 10:00 -11:00 A.M. Thursday January 13th.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Franklin Cemetery following services.

Memorial donations may be made to Barrow Civic Theater, Debence Antique Music World, Oakwood Heights Nursing Home, or any preferred charity.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

