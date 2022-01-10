Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 P.M. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Van on January 12, 1939 she was a daughter of the late Ralph D. and Maude F. Adams Foster.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mary Jane worked for 38 years at the former Joy Manufacturing as a Secretary. She retired in 1999.

When her health permitted she attended Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

In 1961 she married Paul E. Towers and he survives.

She is also survived by a sister, Lois Fehrs and her longtime caretaker, Crystal Ewing who took excellent care of her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rex Towers, a daughter-in-law, Cathy Finch Towers; eight siblings, Jean Stellman, Peg Harley, Bud Foster, Bill Foster, Lucille Shawgo, Clair Foster, Paul Foster and Nancy Dalaba.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mary Jane will be entombed at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

