Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on May 15, 1968 in Butler, PA, the son of Charles R. and Anna Mary (Best) Yori.

Melvin proudly served in U.S. Army during Desert Storm.

He worked at Nolf’s Chrysler Dodge since 2011, as a service technician and previously worked at Myers Tire Service.

He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything.

Melvin was a member of Clarion County VFW.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his family and spending time with his family and friends.

He loved to dance and was very social, he liked to talk and talk.

He will be lovingly remembered for being the life of the party.

His memory will be cherished by loving wife, DeAnna I. (Fox) Yori, whom he married on Oct. 16, 1987; his daughter, Sasha I. Dolby and husband, Josh of Limestone, PA; his sons, Andrew S. Yori and wife, Tia of New Bethlehem and Tanner D. Yori of Parker; and his grandchildren, Bly Dolby, Claire Dolby, Kora Yori, Landrie Yori, and Jettson Yori.

Melvin is also survived by his brother, Charles Yori, Jr and companion Randi Robinson of Parker; and his sisters, Linda Yori of East Brady and Pamela Phillips and husband, Joe of Knox.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debra Cooper who passed away on Aug. 14, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 6 – 8 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Cecil Craig Jr. officiating where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Melvin’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Melvin’s family, or to view a video tribute please visit, www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

