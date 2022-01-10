‘No Excuses Training & Coaching’ Introduces 2022 GET*FIT Challenge Teams; Promotes Healthy Lifestyle Changes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – No Excuses Training & Coaching would like to welcome all of the 2022 GET*FIT Challenge participants and to introduce the teams to the community!

For the eighth year, the No Excuses GET*FIT Challenge presents an opportunity for individuals to work together as teams to focus on making healthy lifestyle changes, with a little added incentive of winning some cash in the process of friendly competition.

TEAMWORK can be a magnificent tool when trying to achieve any health and wellness goals! Working together towards similar goals and creating positive and supportive environments will help individuals who may need it more than you know. Individuals weigh in over an eight-week spread.

Weekly winning teams, and team “top dogs” are announced on the No Excuses Facebook page each week, and after the final weigh-ins, Grand Prize winners will be announced on Facebook and exploreClarion.com.

All calculations are based on percentages. Although the final winners are based on the percentage of weight lost, MANY non-scale “winning” victories are achieved across the board.

The purpose of this challenge is:

-to encourage participants to create healthier lifestyle choices that are realistic and sustainable for the long run;

-to focus on creating healthier and more supportive work and home environments…more support, less pressure; and

-to provide accountability and to stimulate and support motivation.

This year we have the most teams we’ve had, but not the most people (smaller teams). Although there are fewer people than in the last few years, during weigh-ins, there were many serious/heartfelt/solid positive reasons and motivation for why people wanted to make healthier changes, so we are looking forward to seeing a good healthy competition this year.

2022 GET*FIT Challenge Teams

8 2 Much

8 2 Much Also

Beefy Mamas

Breaking Scales

Cajun Cheese Curds

Choose to Lose

Clarion Rehab

Die Lard

Dude Where’s My Gut

Dropping Loads

Family of Phat Kids

Fat Jocks

Get Fit or Look Like Sh**

Got Fat

Half Ton of Fun

Hungry Hungry Hippos

In it to Thin it

Jelly Bellies

Mission Slimpossible

Motivated Misfits

Rum Bums

Slim Pickens

Stop, Drop & Squat

The Only Time We Lose

The Shredders

Thinspired

Waist Management

Weigh To Go Girls

For all participants, and for those of you working on your health and wellness goals:

As you start into this journey, some of you will notice a burst of ambition, motivation, willingness to change, etc. Although this burst may be beneficial to those that need to pick up momentum in order to maintain a certain speed, it can be a burnout for others. Don’t overwhelm yourselves or your teammates. Focus on controlled steps that will help you learn and grow in wellness, and that will hopefully promote changes that will fit into your life permanently.

Weight Loss Tip: There is a purpose to setting the weigh-ins up for Sunday or Monday. This strategy is to help keep you accountable over the weekends, which is often where we tend to deplete the caloric balance we pushed for through the week.

NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING is a private, service-based fitness & wellness facility.

Kristy Droske MS, NBC-HWC, CPT, CES offers a variety of services including personal training, health and wellness coaching, nutrition coaching, boxing lessons, group exercise, corrective exercise, programming, athlete training, and other health, wellness, and fitness services.

To learn more, check out the Facebook Page or call/text Kristy at 814-541-0129.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.