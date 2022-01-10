Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away on January 7, 2022 at UPMC Farrell.

Peggy was born in Stoneboro on June 21, 1930, to the late John W. and Minnie (Everall) Proud.

She was a 1949 graduate of Stoneboro High School and along with her husband owned and operated Combs Variety Store in Cochranton and worked in the Cafeteria at Lakeview High School from 1955-1962.

Peggy was a member of the Stoneboro Presbyterian Church and was a Sunday school teacher for 51 years.

She was a very outgoing and social person who enjoyed talking with her family and friends on the phone and visiting them when she could.

She also enjoyed receiving cards and letters from people.

In her spare time, she was an avid reader.

Peggy married her beloved husband, Regis “Bud” W. Combs on June 2, 1962, he preceded her in death on June 8, 1997.

Peggy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mr. & Mrs. Gary Proud of AR, Mr. & Mrs. James Proud of IL, Mr. & Mrs. Jack Proud of NV, Joy Master of Franklin, Pat Masters, of Franklin, Wayne Galentine of TN, and several other relatives and close friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Wilhelmina Robson, Leona Hanson, and 3 brothers, Edwin Proud, Blanchard Proud, and Jack Proud.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 pm – 2 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm with the Rev. Jim Latta, officiating.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.