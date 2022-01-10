SPONSORED: You Will Love Your New Career at UFP
PARKER, Pa. – Universal Forest Products, in Parker, currently has multiple positions open in its facility.
Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude are what you will find as an employee at UFP Parker, LLC.
The following are positions with openings waiting for you!
Afternoon Maintenance
Job Duties:
- Performs regular, preventative maintenance on all machinery, equipment, tools, and building
- Assists in the repair of woodworking machinery, infeed/outfeed systems, hand tools, and forklifts in accordance with diagrams, operating manuals, and manufacturer specifications
- Orders supplies and parts as required
- Performs preventive maintenance as scheduled
- Maintains records of repair and maintenance activities
- Performs duties consistent with established safety rules and procedures
- Maintains a clean and organized work area
- Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings
- Prepares various reports as required
- Performs other duties as required
Mill-Day and Afternoon Shift
Job Duties:
- Moves and secures lumber products and other materials according to instructions
- Stacks finished products according to predetermined bundle sizes and/or customer requirements
- Labels material based on the following specifications: type, size, and count
- Applies individual tags to material before/after treating/production
- Uses a staple gun and troubleshoots equipment
- Bands, bundles and secures material, including attaching corner protectors and loading sticks
- Follows instructions for stacking material properly and according to company policy and customer requirements
- Ensures correct quantities and material are strapped, labeled before leaving the work area
- Maintains accurate inventory of tags and reports any problems or discrepancies to supervisor
- Records production on production sheets
- Maintains a clean and organized work area
- Assists with other work areas by moving material, loading and unloading material carts
- Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings
- Performs other duties as required
Truss Assembler-Day and Afternoon Shift
Job Duties:
- Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)
- Completes work area set up
- Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards
- Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process
- Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product
- Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate
- Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns
- Maintains a clean and orderly work environment
- Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required
- Maintains production records as required
- Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards
- Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards
- Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings
- Performs other duties as assigned
Industrial Assemblers-Day
Job Duties:
- Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation
- Completes work area set up
- Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed instructions and in accordance with quality standards
- Operates hand tools as required to complete assembly process
- Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label, and band components/finished product
- Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate
- Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns
- Maintains a clean and orderly work environment
- Maintains production records as required
- Checks materials and finished products to ensure they are compliant with standards
- Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards
- Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings
- Performs other duties as assigned
Wall Builders-Emlenton-Day
Job Duties:
- Secures and maintains correct component parts and supplies required for the operation (plates, nails, staples, fasteners, etc.)
- Completes work area set up
- Fits parts together in accordance with prescribed manner and in accordance with quality standards
- Operates presses and machinery in addition to hand tools as required to complete assembly process
- Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product
- Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate
- Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns
- Maintains a clean and orderly work environment
- Provides basic TPM to equipment and completes TPM paperwork when required
- Maintains production records as required
- Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards
- Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards
- Participates in safety, CI, and other programs and meetings
- Performs other duties as assigned
CNC Operator-Day Shift
Job Duties:
- Secures and maintains material and supplies required on the operation according to production sheets
- Completes work area set up
- Operates and feeds the machine in a safe and efficient manner, and according to established procedures
- Continually watches the machine to ensure quality
- Stacks completed products in accordance with established procedures, and if required, may cover, label and band components/finished product
- May operate hand tools to complete the production process
- Ensures work area is safe, clean and organized, and that equipment is safe to operate
- Completes pre-shift/startup equipment inspection checklist and reports any problems or concerns
- Maintains a clean and orderly work environment
- Maintains production records as required
- Checks materials and finished products to ensure compliance with standards
- Performs duties consistent with established safety and quality procedures, rules, and standards
- May perform preventive maintenance as specified
- Participates in safety, CI and other programs and meetings
- Performs other duties as assigned
Benefits currently offered to UFP employees:
- $1.50 more an hour shift differential for afternoon shift
- Medical insurance
- Health savings account with company contribution
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Basic and voluntary life insurance
- Disability insurance
- 401(k) plan with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Stock purchase program with employee discount
- Educational reimbursement
- Wellness programs and challenges
- Other supplemental benefits
Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
