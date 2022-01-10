State Police Calls: Theft, DUI Arrest, Prohibited Offensive Weapons Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say between December 18, 2021, and January 2, 2022, a known person failed to return an EZ Pass, valued at $75.00, to a known 44-year-old male victim from New Bethlehem.

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 8:36 p.m. on January 2, 2022, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Mazda on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

Police say the driver, identified as a 23-year-old woman from Cincinnati, Ohio, was subsequently found to be impaired and was arrested for DUI.

The driver’s name was not released.

Prohibited Offensive Weapons in Richland Township

Franklin-based State Police say around 8:53 p.m. on December 14, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted on a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on State Route 478 near State Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say the driver and a passenger were subsequently arrested for Act 64 and other summary offenses.

The suspects are listed as a 33-year-old Knox man and a 36-year-old Mars woman.

The suspects’ names were not released.

