State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Two Young Boys in Perry Township

Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault of two children in Perry Township.

According to police, the suspected child abuse took place between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, at a location in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The victims are listed as an eight-year-old male from Parker and a five-year-old male from Parker.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details are available at this time.


