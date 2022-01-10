Area Native Emily (Steiner) Biddle Named Erie Times News Sportswoman of the Year for 2021

ERIE, Pa. (D9/EYT) – It was hours spent at the Oil City YMCA in the pool coupled with hours of watching and learning about sports with her father that helped a dedicated, sports-loving young woman to now become the Erie Times News Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

(Pictured above: Emily Biddle is joined by her colleagues Mark Jeanneret (left) and Ben Huggler (right). Photo courtesy of the Erie Sports Commission.)

This woman is none other than Seneca, Pa. native, Emily (Steiner) Biddle.

Biddle, a 2005 graduate of Cranberry Junior-Senior High School, credited her roots for helping her to be an athlete and to realize she wanted to make a career in the sports industry.

“I think about being brought up in a rural area, and I wouldn’t change it,” she said. “Being from a smaller community like that gave me the opportunity to take part in athletics and really grow in that regard. I was a mediocre athlete, but I loved the sport of swimming and being part of a team. I think if I would have grown up in a larger area, I do not know if I would have been able to experience that.”

“I started swimming competitively when I was nine, but my high school did not have a swim team. There were several of us who had grown up swimming for the Oil City YMCA, and then independently for Cranberry. Our YMCA coach, Deanna Kissel, kept coaching us as independents. The fact that she went out of her way to do that for us, to be our coach, I sort of think that’s the epitome of that small town, close-knit community.”

“That willingness to help one another out and show up for your people. The impact that action had on me as a young athlete and as a young swimmer, I have never forgotten it.”

While her roots are in Venango County, she expanded her horizons when it came time for college by heading to the University of Pittsburgh, where she majored in English Writing and Communications. On top of this, she was a Pitt student during the possible best time for Pitt Panthers basketball, as the men’s team was ranked Number One in the AP Polls for the first time. She covered the women’s program for the campus newspaper, The Pitt News, during their first run to a Sweet Sixteen appearance, as well.

After graduating from Pitt in 2009, she also added a Master’s of Science degree from Duquesne University in Leadership, with her focus being in Sports Leadership. As she finished her degree online, she went back to the place her love of sport started, to work as a Membership Coordinator at the Oil City YMCA while also working as an Assistant Swim Team Coach.

She was back in Venango County for a couple of years before making a move to Erie. It was in the move to Erie that she searched for an opportunity to work in the sports world. Her search led her to the Erie Sports Commission, the organization she has been representing positively for eight years now.

In a role that started out as a volunteer, she successfully worked her way from volunteering to becoming the organization’s first Marketing and Communications Director. Besides her, her two colleagues Mark Jeanneret, the Executive Director, and Ben Huggler, the Events Services Director, make up a small, well-rounded, complementary, and hard-working crew who care deeply about making Erie a better place.

For those unfamiliar, the Erie Sports Commission is a division of VisitErie whose mission is to bring tourism to Erie County, Pa. As a division, the Erie Sports Commission prides itself on bringing those tourists to the area to take part or to watch national-level or large-scale sporting events.

“Our mission is to make sure that sporting events know that Erie, Pennsylvania, is the best place for them to host their sporting event,” Biddle said. “We want to bring sporting events to Erie that are going to drive more people to visit Erie, Pennsylvania. It is all about promoting Erie as the best place to host an event in the Northeast Region of the United States, and then helping them succeed here.”

“When sporting events have the opportunity to be hosted anywhere in the country, we want them to choose to come to Erie because we know that both the sporting event planner experience and the attendee experience are going to be outstanding. We are privileged in Erie to have great sporting events venues and Lake Erie, as well as attractions and restaurants. It all helps contribute to our sports tourism and local economy.”

Within her role, she manages the Erie Sports Commission’s branding, marketing, advertising endeavors, content creation, website maintenance, and internal and external communications. To paint an example, when Mercyhurst University and the Erie Sports Commission won a bid to host the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in 2021, Biddle’s role with the event included creating a marketing plan and managing an allotted creative budget to help with the promotion of the event.

While this was a great event for Erie, it was one that took a great deal of adjustments, patience, and coordination as the COVID-19 pandemic altered the event as originally planned in a variety of ways. Despite this, her tireless work to make the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championships, the American Cornhole League tour, Lake Erie Cyclefest, and many other large and important events in 2021 a success that cannot be underestimated.

In fact, Biddle’s contributions, as well as the contributions from her colleagues at the Erie Sports Commission and in the Erie tourism industry, helped to make 2021 the second most successful year in terms of economic impact in the organization’s history.

“I am really proud of the significant impact we helped to make in 2021,” said the Seneca native. “In 2020, tourism across the world suffered. I am glad we could help make sporting events have such a great comeback last year. 2021 was a year in which we hosted some major events that got national recognition. It was great to see Erie on television and to see all the positive ways people were talking about Erie online.”

With a successful year capped off with being chosen as the Erie Times News Sportswoman of the Year, 2022 is something she and her colleagues believe has great promise. One of its biggest events will be The Great Race, the world’s premier old car rally, which will feature 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles annually spanning several states in a time-speed endurance rally for vintage cars. 2022 will mark the first time the drivers are stopping in Erie since the late 1980s, an occurrence that the Erie Sports Commission is helping to celebrate as the drivers will be greeted by visitors and community members who are interested in checking out the classic cars.

“In anything I have done, from swimming to working for the Erie Sports Commission, I consider it a team win when there is individual recognition. Not any one person can make the impact alone.

“I think what makes Erie such a great destination is everyone who is a part of the product of having great events in Erie. It takes many people and many hours to help these events be successful, and I am just so grateful to be on the team.”

