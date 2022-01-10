‘He Could Fix Anything’: Lou Zacherl Retires After Fifty Years

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – After working 50 years at Zacherl Motors as a mechanic and a service manager, Lucinda resident Lou Zacherl, 77, had a simple outlook that guided him at work and raising a family of six with his wife Mary.

“I think my father has been the greatest influence on all of us,” said Luanne, his oldest daughter. “He’s always really enforced with us that you always work hard and that you’re always honest. He’s probably the most honest person I know out there, and he’s a really good person.

“As a daughter, I couldn’t ask for a better father.”

Lou and Mary now have 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“We all see him fairly often, but we’re definitely looking forward to having him around more,” said Luanne. “He’s struggled with that decision. I do think he realizes that there’s much more in life that he could be experiencing.”

Lou started at Zacherl Motors in 1971 when owner Pat Kahle was one year old.

“My grandfather is the one who started the business. Lou was his nephew, and my mother is his first cousin,” said Pat.

Pat learned a lot from Lou, and they respected each other, even if, at one time, Pat was a little kid running around the building.

“He was a mechanic at heart, and he could fix anything. He was very skilled, very smart. When they moved him into management, he came into my dad’s office and said, ‘This isn’t even work.'”

“‘You just keep working,’ said my dad, ‘and you’re going to find out it is.’ So, he went back out and was there for a long time,” added Pat.

“He loved to fabricate, and he’d love to teach people how to do that. He came off the farm, and he already had a lot of skills developed.

“He loved fixing things – maybe not with parts that fall off the shelf but finding a way to make things run, make things work. If anybody ever had a lawnmower down, and it couldn’t run, they brought it in, and if it could be fixed, he fixed it.”

Lou fixed things so well, sometimes management did not know when to order new equipment because Lou would fix it instead of replacing it.

How do you replace an employee like Lou Zacherl?

“He prepared his guys pretty well. The last couple of years he sort of handed over a lot of his duties to them. He’s got three really good guys, and then those guys all have a lot of the same skills,” explained Pat.

The one thing is that he was just utterly committed to the company and customers, according to Pat.

“Lou used to talk to people about being here in 50 years, a long time at any place, and always would explain by saying, ‘I’ve had five new cars, I have a house, a family, and helped build this business. This place helped do all of that,’” explained Pat.

“The guy was utterly committed to the place. What else would you want out of somebody? That’s the way I always looked at it,” said Pat.

“There were times he talked about retiring over the last five years, but he never did. He could have just sat here and done nothing. It wouldn’t have mattered to me at that point. He was determined that when it was time to go, it would be on his own terms. It was pretty cool when you think about it.”

With the work ethic and skills of Lou Zacherl, there is no doubt he will continue to work his magic around his home and family.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.