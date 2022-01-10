Prison Board Reviews Shrinking Inmate Population Over the Years

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The January 7, 2022 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors provided a time to review last year’s operations and take several historical looks over the past decade.

(Pictured above: Prison Board Members present included Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Commissioners Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius, DA Drew Welsh, and Treasurer Karyn Karyn Montana.)

It was learned during the meeting that the number of inmates is decreasing, more inmates are on psychotropic drugs, and the prison is still operating on budget.

In addition, Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius was re-elected chairman, District Attorney Drew Welsh as vice-chair, and Karyn Montana as secretary-treasurer.

As of January 6, 2022, the Clarion County Prison had 12 females, 49 meals, and two temporary transfers. During December there were 35 commitments and 32 releases for an average daily population of 61.39.

Warden Jeff Hornberger also offered a picture of the jail’s annual population for each year, acknowledging incarcerations decreases were related to Covid and Intermediate Punishment such as house arrests and work release.

“Courts also started a lot of alternative programs such as behavior courts, treatment courts, and things to help eliminate the jail setting as well,” explained Hornberger.

Director of Probation Jayne Smail provided the Intermediate Punishment Report for December, noting there are currently 91 people in the IP program. Twenty-four of those are under house arrest, and there are four people in work release.

During the increased population growth during five years, authorities were worried that they might have to increase the capacity of the Clarion County Prison if numbers continue to swell. A majority of the inmates arrested were related to increased drug use, and the number of female incarceration also grew.

“Eight years ago, we were sitting at these meetings discussing adding onto the jail because the building was only designed to hold 129 inmates at full capacity,” Hornberger said. “When we were running the 115 hundred to 118 inmates, it doesn’t give you my breathing room. We were looking at possibly adding some beds on, but everything is fine right now.”

Total Prison Population by Year

• 2021 – 57

• 2020 – 67

• 2019 – 87

• 2018 – 101

• 2017 – 108

• 2016 – 113

• 2015 – 104

• 2014 – 100

• 2013 – 91

• 2012 – 78

• 2011 – 75

Psychotropic Drugs and Psychologist Visits

“The total bill for the last month of November was $10,280.00 for drugs,” said Hornberger. “Non-formulary meds made up a big chunk of that. Eight inmates were placed on suicide, and 14 inmates were seen by our contracted psychiatrist. I don’t see that number going down for drugs.

“We were starting to see a lot of mental health patients. We’ve had a very trying month. The month of December can be a depressing month for anyone. We had a lot of things going on, and we had the psychiatrist in there quite often. We’ve had people put on suicide watches, and they still require a constant watch with somebody who is sitting over their cell, watching them 24/7, not doing anything else. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Next Meeting

The next of the board of inspectors will be held on Friday, February 4 at 9 a.m. in the County Administrative Building.

