$500k Coming to Clarion County for Affordable Housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $500,000 will come to Clarion County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.
The money is part of $8,210,240 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mercer, Montgomery, and Perry counties.
“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for basic necessities or needed home repairs to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “The HOME program provides low-income individuals with access to the affordable, safe, and reliable housing they and their families deserve.”
HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process
Following is the most recent list of HOME funding awards:
