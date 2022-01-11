$500k Coming to Clarion County for Affordable Housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $500,000 will come to Clarion County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.

The money is part of $8,210,240 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Franklin, Fulton, Indiana, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mercer, Montgomery, and Perry counties.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for basic necessities or needed home repairs to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “The HOME program provides low-income individuals with access to the affordable, safe, and reliable housing they and their families deserve.”

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process

Following is the most recent list of HOME funding awards:

Butler County

$200,000 to the City of Butler for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler.



Clearfield County

$288,453 to Clearfield County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Clearfield County Community Development office.



Columbia County

$750,000 to Columbia County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Columbia County Redevelopment Authority.



Crawford County

$750,000 to the City of Titusville for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Titusville Redevelopment Authority.



Franklin County

$250,000 to Chambersburg Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Luminest.



Fulton County

$200,000 to Fulton County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Center for Community Action.



Indiana County

$500,000 to Indiana County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.



Lancaster County

$1,075,000 to the City of Lancaster for first-time homebuyer in partnership with the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation.



Lawrence County

$750,000 to Lawrence County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

$500,000 to Union Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.



Lebanon County

$696,787 to Lebanon County for rental housing in partnership with the Lebanon County Housing Authority, the Housing Development Corporation of Lebanon County, the Palmyra Area Interfaith Housing Council and Brick Property Services.



Luzerne County

$300,000 to the City of Nanticoke for homebuyer assistance.



Mercer County

$600,000 to the City of Hermitage for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.



Montgomery County

$350,000 to the Borough of Conshohocken for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Borough of Conshohocken Community Development Department.



Perry County

$500,000 to Perry County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA-Council of Governments.

