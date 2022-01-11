A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

